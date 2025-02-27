Curling is exploding in popularity at Broomstones in Wayland, Massachusetts

Curling club in Wayland is one of the largest in the country

Curling club in Wayland is one of the largest in the country

Curling club in Wayland is one of the largest in the country

The winter sport known as curling is having a moment, so much so that Broomstones Curling Club in Wayland can't make room for new members fast enough.

"It's one of the largest curling clubs in the country," President Rich Collier told WBZ.

Collier says the community aspect of the sport even has its own official name, and that he says, is what really draws people in.

"The place is full; the bar is hopping. There's people out on the ice. We call it broom-stacking, it's just a term for being social and it's really built into the sport," Collier explained.

The club was built in 1968 and features four sheets of ice and a cozy chalet style lounge with a bar and fireplace. Broomstones is also a 501(c)(3) non-profit and an all-volunteer club. Every member contributes eight hours of time to the club in each season, in some capacity.

Curling's Scottish roots

"My grandparents immigrated from Scotland so it's in my blood to play. It really brings a lot of people together. It is truly amazing," member David McKay said.

Curling made its way from Scotland to Boston by the mid 1800s. Outdoor curling matches were held on the pond at the Boston Public Garden, Spot Pond and Fresh Pond in Cambridge.

Curling on Jamaica Pond in Boston Charles H. Currier/Library of Congress

Then in 1911, the Boston area introduced a historic change for the sport: For the first time ever, a curling match was played on artificial ice made just for curling.

How do you play curling?

Collier showed WBZ how to deliver a curling stone, which involves sliding in a forward lunge position, while pushing a 42-pound granite stone. The goal - stay upright, and land your stone in the bullseye, also known as "the house."

To do that, two team members will "sweep." This reduces the friction between the stone and ice, allowing it to travel farther and straighter. The team with the most stones in, or closest to the center of the house wins.

"It's a very social sport. Of course, you can play it all winter long and who wouldn't want a winter sport," player Sheila Hanley said.

Collier says another great thing about the sport is you can play at any age, and you never know who you might meet.

"You'd be surprised at the number of couples that play here. Both couples that have come into it together as their hobby, but also people who have met their spouses here," Collier said.

Broomstones Curling Club currently has a waitlist of more than 300. There are other curling clubs located in the North End, Worcester, Falmouth and Bridgewater.