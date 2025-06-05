Watch CBS News
Aaron Rodgers, Steelers agree to terms on 1-year contract

By
Garrett Behanna
Garrett Behanna,
Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers on a one-year contract, the team announced on Thursday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, citing sources, first reported on Thursday afternoon that the 41-year-old Rodgers told the Steelers that he'll fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign before next week's minicamp. 

The Steelers said on Thursday that the deal is pending the completion of Rodgers' physical. Specifics of the contract were not immediately available.

Rodgers and the Steelers began talks around the time the NFL's legal tampering window opened ahead of free agency. The New York Jets released him when the new league year began on March 12.

The deal between the Steelers and Rodgers began heating up as the market for a starting quarterback began shrinking rapidly when Justin Fields and Sam Darnold agreed to terms with new teams. The Steelers also lost Russell Wilson, who signed with the New York Giants.

Aaron Rodgers revenge tour in Pittsburgh

The Steelers play at the Jets in their first game of the season on Sept. 7, setting up a showdown between Rodgers and Fields. 

The Steelers also host the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. Rodgers starred for the Packers from 2005-22, including beating the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Before Rodgers spent two seasons with the Jets, the four-time MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion quarterback played 18 seasons for the Packers and currently sits seventh on the NFL's all-time passing yards list.

Throughout his career, Rodgers has thrown 62,952 yards and 503 touchdowns. Last season, he threw 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions for 3,897 yards.

Steelers' roster undergoes changes in free agency 

Rodgers wasn't the only quarterback acquired by the Steelers during this offseason. The team signed former 2018 draft pick Mason Rudolph to a two-year contract after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans.

However, Dan Moore Jr., Justin Fields, Elandon Roberts, Donte Jackson, and Najee Harris departed the Steelers and signed with new teams.

Rodgers' emergence as a candidate for the Steelers' starting quarterback comes as the Steelers have revamped their wide receiver room. They traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf and gave him a new contract worth $150 million.  

Meanwhile, running back Jaylen Warren signed a one-year restricted free agency tender, and the Steelers also signed cornerback Darius Slay and linebacker Malik Harrison. The Steelers also signed former Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell to play alongside Warren.

