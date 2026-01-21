Maps show where winter storm threatens to bring heavy snow, brutal cold this weekend

A significant winter storm is shaping up to begin in the southern Plains on Friday and move across the South and into the East Coast over the upcoming weekend. Heavy snow, ice and brutal cold are expected to make the storm a potentially life-threatening weather event for a huge portion of the country — 35 states.

Maps show what to expect from the winter storm

A low-pressure system is forecast to develop in the Southwest and interact with incoming Gulf moisture and Arctic cold air to begin dropping precipitation on Friday in the southern Plains.

A map shows where freezing rain, rain, sleet and snow are forecast to fall during a winter storm starting on Jan. 23, 2026. CBS News

The system is expected to slowly move eastward, bringing snow and accumulating ice. Forecast models continue to change as the event nears, but it is set to impact more than half of the U.S.

A map shows which places may see snow and ice from a winter storm that's forecast to start Jan. 23, 2026. CBS News

Meanwhile, the polar vortex that is usually situated over the North Pole is forecast to dip down into the eastern half of the U.S. starting Thursday and lasting through the first half of next week.

This will make temperatures drop well below average for this time of year and even bring record-breaking temperatures to some locations. Frostbite can occur in as little as 5 to 10 minutes if exposed to this dangerous cold. Wind chill temperatures are forecast to feel like 40 to 50 degrees below zero in some places across the northern U.S.

A map shows where cold weather alerts have been issued in the Midwest and the Plains. CBS News

Ice is expected to accumulate along the southern side of the storm's track, but considering its slow movement, the amount of accumulation is expected to be between two-tenths of an inch to up to half an inch. Impacts of this magnitude can bring down power lines. With the harsh cold in place, power outages could leave people freezing without indoor heat in some communities.

A map shows what areas are forecast to see ice during a winter storm that's expected to start Jan. 23, 2026. CBS News

Possible snowfall amounts are fluctuating as the forecast models continue to come together. Up to 5 to 10 inches of snowfall is already expected across the southern Plains as the system takes shape over the region on Friday into Saturday.

A map shows where freezing rain, rain, sleet and snow are forecast to fall during a winter storm on Jan. 24, 2026. CBS News

As this system moves east, snowfall amounts will vary depending on location.

A map shows where there's potential for snow during a winter storm that's expected to start Jan. 23, 2026. CBS News

Winter storm may impact travel plans

Travel is likely to be disrupted by weather conditions on roadways and at the airports. Some airports in the South do not have deicing equipment for aircraft to take off safely, possibly leading to widespread cancellations and delays over the weekend.

Some airports that could see issues are Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City; Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis International Airport and Nashville International Airport in Tennessee; and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A map shows what areas are forecast to see freezing rain, rain, sleet and snow during a winter storm Jan. 25, 2026. CBS News

The roads could also become very difficult to navigate if not impossible with slick conditions on major interstates such as I-10, I-20, I-30, I-35, I-40, I-44, I-49 and I-55.

Travel on the roads is highly discouraged through the weekend, but if it's absolutely necessary, people are advised to drive with caution. Officials urge drivers to consider taking a winter storm kit with them, including such items as booster cables, a flashlight, a shovel, blankets and extra clothing as well as water, a first aid kit and anything else that would help survive being stranded.