Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to speak on state preparations for winter storm

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will meet with leaders of multiple state agencies Thursday morning for a briefing on plans to prepare for and respond to the looming winter storm and sub-freezing temperatures.

The meeting, at the State Operations Center in Austin, will include heads of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety, TxDOT, the Public Utilities Commission and ERCOT, among others.

The briefing is scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by a news conference. CBS News Texas will stream the news conference in the player above, the CBS News app, Pluto TV and YouTube.