How much snow are you getting this weekend? See how many inches you're forecast to get in the winter storm.
As much of the United States prepares for a winter storm that is forecast to dump well above 12 inches of snow in some places this weekend, many are wondering: How much snow are we actually getting?
The slow-moving system will bring freezing rain, snow and rain starting Friday to the Southern Plains, then move into the Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys on Saturday before reaching the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Sunday into Monday, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches and warnings spanning more than 2,000 miles, and more than a dozen states have declared states of emergency.
Winter storm snow forecast
This map from CBS News meteorologist Nikki Nolan shows forecast snow totals for states nationwide, with some states — like Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky — possibly seeing up to two feet of snow in some areas.
Texas and Southern Plains winter storm forecast
Oklahoma City could get between 18 and 22 inches of snow, while Tulsa is forecast to get between 18 and 20 inches. Amarillo, Texas, could see between 12 and 14 inches, while Little Rock, Arkansas, could see up to 12 inches.
Ice is also a major concern across the Southern Plains and Southeast, with parts of Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and the Carolinas possibly seeing an inch of ice or more.
Ohio Valley winter storm forecast
Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis are forecast to see up to 12 inches of snow, while Louisville, Kentucky, could see as many as 22 inches.
Northeast and Mid-Atlantic winter storm forecast
The Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., areas are forecast to get between 10 and 14 inches of snow.
The Boston area could get between 12 and 18 inches of snow, while New York City is forecast to see between 10 and 18 inches.