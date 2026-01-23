Unbearable cold takes over Minnesota on Friday

Dangerous cold has tightened its grip on Minnesota on Friday.

The entire state is under an extreme cold warning, according to the National Weather Service. NEXT Weather Alerts are also in place for Friday and Saturday.

Twin Cities residents are waking up to temperatures in the double digits below zero, with wind chills dipping as low as the 40s below zero. Frostbite can take hold in minutes in these conditions. The forecast high in the metro is 9 below zero.

The hazardous cold has caused schools across the state to close on Friday.

We'll see slow improvements as winds ease later in the day, but the cold will hang around through the weekend. Highs remain below zero into Sunday morning, before a gradual moderation.

Next week will stay quiet, but cold, with highs mostly in the single digits and minor snow chances at times.