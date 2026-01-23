Preparing for this weekend's winter storm? Why ice may be more dangerous than snow

More than half the country's population is in the path of a major winter storm, with some regions forecast to see more than a foot of snow — but accumulating ice may cause even bigger problems.

Ice will be a serious hazard for some parts of the country, with the National Weather Service warning of potentially "catastrophic accumulation." In areas that see freezing rain, sleet and snow, frigid temperatures in the days after the storm will keep things frozen.

Hot Springs, Arkansas Mayor Pat McCabe told CBS News that he expects ice to be "a real problem" for residents and utility services in the area.

"Ice is really problematic. We'll deal with a little bit of snow. We've had major snow events," McCabe said. "Then it warms up and then it gets cold again, and so the melting snow turns to ice and we still end up with ice even if we had snow."

Ice can weigh down power lines, causing widespread outages, and the frigid conditions and high demand can strain the power grid. That's a big concern as far south as Texas. In the Lone Star State, a paralyzing ice storm in 2021 led to the deaths of more than 200 people.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 134 counties. He said Thursday that the state's power grid "has never been stronger, never been more prepared, and is fully capable of handling this winter storm."

A map shows where ice and snow are forecast to fall during a winter storm starting on Jan. 23, 2026.

If an outage occurs, propane heaters or generators should not be used inside the home because of their dangerous fumes. Texas officials said some of the deaths in the 2021 ice storm were due to carbon monoxide poisoning as people sought warmth from cars and outdoor grills.

Ice accumulations can also cause slick roads and slippery surfaces, leading to collisions or falls. In Nashville and other cities, crews are pouring a chemical mixture called brine on streets to warm the asphalt so less ice forms.

Officials are recommending people stay off the roads as much as possible, and drivers should be particularly cautious on bridges and overpasses, which may freeze sooner than other surfaces.

A map shows forecast ice totals during a winter storm starting on Jan. 23, 2026. CBS News

Ice can also weigh down tree branches, causing them to break and injure people or damage homes. The weight of ice on roofs can also cause damage.

Home inspector Lane Rockensock told CBS News he recommends clearing snow off the roof of a home to reduce weight, and making sure gutters are clear so melting ice drains away from the house.

He said that in parts of the country that do not typically see snowstorms, homes and buildings can be at higher risk.

"Especially in the South, we don't build houses for 10 inches worth of snow," Rockensock said. He recommended homeowners keep faucets dripping to prevent burst pipes, and keep outdoor pipes covered. People should also monitor for water damage in basements, he said.