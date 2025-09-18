Texas man accused of threatening NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, Queens DA says

A Texas man is accused of making terroristic threats against New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, the Queens District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Prosecutors say 44-year-old Jeremy Fistel, of Plano, Texas, threatened the Queens assemblyman on multiple occasions between June and July of this year in the form of voicemails and a written message.

Fistel was arrested on Sept. 11 in Texas and was arraigned on a 22-count indictment Thursday at Queens Criminal Court. He pleaded not guilty to several charges, including four counts of making a terroristic threat as a hate crime.

"As alleged, the defendant threatened an elected official by leaving a series of increasingly alarming anti-Muslim messages with the office of Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani. The defendant told the assemblyman to go back to Uganda before someone shoots him in the head, to keep an eye on his house and family, to watch his back every second until he leaves America, and that he and his relatives deserve to die," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "Let me be very clear -- we take threats of violence against any office holder extremely seriously -- and there is no room for hate or bigotry in our political discourse."

Prosecutors say when Fistel was confronted about the allegations, he said that he had no intention of coming to New York City and that he just wanted to express his political beliefs.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Fistel could face up to 60 years in prison. He was granted $30,000 bail and is due back in court on Nov. 19.

The judge also issued an order of protection, requiring Fistel to stay away from Mamdani, including his office and his home.

"We are grateful to District Attorney Katz's office for treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves. Unfortunately, threats of this nature are all too common and they reflect a broader climate of hate that has no place in our city," Mamdani's campaign said in a statement after the arraignment. "We are thankful for the security measures in place for both the Assembly Office and the campaign, and we want to reassure the community that Zohran and the team are safe."

New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks as he joins striking members of the Teamsters Local 210 outside of the Perrigo Company on Sept. 15, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Mamdani is the Democratic nominee and frontrunner in the race, polling ahead of incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. On Wednesday, Mamdani picked up an endorsement from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, following another key endorsement from Gov. Kathy Hochul over the weekend.

Adams was asked to comment on the alleged threats during an unrelated event Thursday morning. He told reporters the NYPD is providing a full security detail for Mamdani, adding, "There's almost a level of irony to this."

"Here you have a person who has spent his life bashing the NYPD, the desire to defund, the desire to say which assignments they're not on. We heard about this, and they requested a police detail -- he has a full detail that's moving with him, because they were concerned about his life," the mayor said, adding, "There's something ironic about a person who would call for protection for his life, but doesn't understand why we don't want to defund and disband our police department."

"Threats, hate, and political violence of any kind will never be tolerated in our city. While I strongly disagree with the Democratic nominee and believe he is the least qualified candidate for mayor, there is no place for threats or intimidation," Sliwa said in a statement. "This race should be fought on ideas, records, and results."

The indictment comes amid heightened tensions nationwide after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and comes as world leaders are gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly.

Mamdani, a Democratic socialist who won a stunning victory in the primary to become the party's nominee, has drawn national attention for his proposals involving free buses, city-run grocery stores, and his call for a millionaire's tax to pay for them. President Trump has weighed in on Mamdani's candidacy, calling him a "communist," and recently suggested the federal government may withhold money from New York City should he be elected.

During the primary, Mamdani became emotional as he described the threats and hate he said he's faced in the race. If he wins in November, he would be the first Muslim elected mayor of New York City.