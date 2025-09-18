Watch Live: Mayor Adams, NYPD Commmissioner Tisch on U.N. General Assembly security

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch are holding a briefing Thursday morning to discuss security measures for the United Nations General Assembly.

The annual event typically means extensive traffic headaches throughout Manhattan, at a bare minimum. The Department of Transportation says the 80th U.N. General Assembly will kick off their annual Gridlock Alert Days, starting this coming Monday.

Meanwhile, the NYPD says it's beefing up security amid safety concerns surrounding the upcoming Jewish high holidays. The Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah, starts at sundown Monday, and Tisch says there will be heightened security across New York City for the next two weeks.

The Jewish community is on high alert as we get closer to marking two years since the Oct. 7 terror attacks by Hamas.

Police data shows anti-Jewish hate crimes account for 56% of all hate crimes citywide.

"An increased presence of our heavy weapons teams, our bomb sniffing dogs, our patrol officers, all the parts of our machine that you see - and those that you don't - working behind the scenes," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner said.

Antisemitic hate crime is down 16% citywide, but officials say they will be working around the clock for the high holidays.