Winter storm deaths in North Texas

The winter storm that dumped ice and sleet across much of the country claimed at least nine lives in North Texas. The victims are among the dozens nationwide with deaths attributed to the storm or storm-related accidents.

Here is what we know about the victims.

Caden Nowicki, 17

Caden Nowicki, a senior at Ponder High School in Denton County, was critically injured on Monday Jan. 26 in a sledding accident. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety told CBS News Texas that Nowicki was riding in a kayak that was being towed behind an ATV. The kayak left the road, which caused Nowicki to be ejected into a fence.

He died in the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 29.

Elizabeth Angle, 16, and Grace Brito, 16

Elizabeth Angle and Grace Brito, both 16, were involved in a sledding accident in Frisco on Sunday, Jan. 25. Police said they were on a sled being pulled behind a Jeep when the sled hit the curb and collided with a tree.

Angle died at the scene. Brito was hospitalized on life support, but died on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Relatives said the girls were best friends and "inseparable."

EJ Doss, 9, Kaleb Doss, 8, and Howard Doss, 6

EJ, Kaleb and Howard Doss died on Monday, Jan. 26 after falling into an icy pond bear Bonham, about 70 miles northeast of Dallas.

Their mother, Cheyenne Hangaman, told CBS News Texas that she was outside playing with her six children and told the boys to stay away from the water, but they did not listen. Hangaman told investigators that Howard was trying to "ice skate" on the frozen pond but fell through. His older brothers EJ and Kaleb jumped in to try to save him.

First responders and a neighbor pulled the two older boys from the water and began life‑saving measures before they were taken to a hospital, where they later died. Howard did not resurface, and his body was recovered after an extensive search.

Barry Alldredge, 78

Barry Alldredge fell in the back pasture of his Colleyville home on Sunday, Jan, 25. After his wife called for help, first responders found him unresponsive in a pond. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Two hypothermia deaths in Fort Worth

The Fort Worth Police Department said found two people who died from the cold this week. On Tuesday, Jan. 27, they found a woman in a field on East Seminary Drive near Mansfield Highway. The following day they found a man in a tent off of Northwest Loop 820 near Cahoba Drive.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the identities of both victims, as well as the cause and manner of their deaths.