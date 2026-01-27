Second teen dies after Frisco sledding incident that killed her best friend, her family says

The Frisco community is grieving a second heartbreaking loss after 16‑year‑old Grace "Gracie" Brito, who had been on life support following a sledding incident that killed her best friend, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Angle, died Tuesday night, her family confirmed.

The incident happened on Sunday when the two teens were riding on a sled being pulled by a Jeep Wrangler driven by another teen. The sled struck a curb and then a tree. Both girls were taken to the hospital, where Angle died. Brito was placed on life support. Her family shared late Tuesday that she did not survive.

Family describes unimaginable grief

In a statement, Grace Brito's mother, Tracy Brito, described a family shattered by the loss of their daughter.

"We are a family of four - myself, my husband, Grace and Emma," she wrote, noting that Emma is a freshman at LSU. "Our family is heartbroken and devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter, Gracie."

She remembered Grace Brito as "a kind and generous soul, full of love, affection, and warmth," a young woman with "gentle strength," compassion and a deep instinct to care for others. Tracy Brito said Grace Brito had recently earned her driver's license and was proud to register as an organ donor - a wish the family plans to honor.

A dedicated All‑Star cheerleader

Grace Brito was also a dedicated All‑Star cheer competitor at Express Cheer in Frisco, where she trained year‑round and built close bonds with teammates and coaches.

"She valued teamwork, friendship, and encouragement, and she took pride in lifting others up," her mother said. "She was creative, strong‑minded, and a VERY bubbly girl."

Community support and lasting friendship

The family said the days since the incident have been "unimaginably difficult," and they are relying on faith, each other and the outpouring of support from friends, relatives and the community. They expressed deep gratitude for the prayers and compassion shown to them.

Tracy Brito also confirmed that her daughter and Angle were inseparable.

"She was one of Grace's best friends," she said. "They were always together at each other's house."

Family asks for privacy

The family asked for privacy as they grieve and focus on honoring Grace's life.

"We will miss her till the day we die," her mother wrote. "She is our guardian angel now. #GraceStrongForever"