Ponder High School senior Caden Nowicki dies after sledding incident, officials say

The Ponder High School senior hospitalized after a sledding incident on Monday has died, the district's athletic director announced Thursday night.

The Ponder Independent School District superintendent, James Hill, said that Caden Nowicki was snow sledding when he was critically injured.

"With heavy hearts our #44 Caden Nowicki crossed through the gates into our heavenly Fathers arms today. We all know God hand selected His inside linebacker at 1:48pm. Please continue to pray for the Nowicki family. Rest Easy & Fly High #44 We Love You Wicki," the Thursday night post from Marcus Schulz reads.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety told CBS News Texas that Nowicki was riding in a kayak that was being towed behind an ATV. The kayak left the road, which caused Nowicki to be ejected into a fence.

In Frisco, two 16-year-old girls died earlier this week after a sledding incident. They were both riding on a sled, being pulled by a Jeep, when it hit a curb and crashed into a tree.