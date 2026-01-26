Family identifies 16-year-old girl killed in Frisco sledding incident; investigation underway

A North Texas family and community are mourning after a sledding accident left a 16-year-old girl dead and another teen critically injured Sunday.

According to the Frisco Police Department, at about 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the incident in the area of Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court. When they arrived, officers found two 16-year-old girls suffering from life-threatening injuries and immediately began life-saving measures.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was driving a Jeep Wrangler and pulling the two girls on a sled. Witnesses told officers that the sled struck a curb and hit a tree.

The two girls were transported to the hospital, where one later died of her injuries.

The victim's parents identified her as Elizabeth Angle. They told CBS News Texas that the other teen who suffered injuries was Angle's best friend, Grace, who remains on life support.

Angle's parents said she was their middle child, leaving behind two sisters aged 18 and 12.

They said Angle was loved by everyone, a kind spirit, outgoing and magnetic.

Angle family

Angle's school shared those sentiments. She was a sophomore at Wakeland High School in Frisco, and in a letter to parents, school officials said the teen was a soccer player who was "well-liked by peers and teachers."

School officials said Angle will be honored during the 2nd period when classes resume after being closed due to icy roads following this past weekend's winter storm. Also, counseling will be available if needed for students and staff.

"Our entire campus community is impacted by this tragedy," the school said.

Frisco PD said the investigation into the accident is ongoing with support from the Denton County District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. No arrests have been made.