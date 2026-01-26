North Texas community mourns after three elementary students drown in Bonham

A North Texas community is mourning the loss of three elementary students after they drowned in Bonham, officials confirm Monday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the drownings, adding that it is not investigating. The three children have not yet been identified.

"We are devastated by this unimaginable loss, and our thoughts are with the family, friends, and all who knew and loved these children," Bonham Independent School District said in a letter to families obtained by CBS News Texas.

Bonham ISD said in the letter to families that counselors would be available to meet with students and staff this week.

The Fannin County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will add updates as they become available.