Frisco sledding incident leaves 1 teen dead, another critically injured, police say

A sledding incident involving teenagers in Frisco on Sunday afternoon left one 16-year-old girl dead and another in critical condition, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police were called to an incident in the area of Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court. Responding officers found two 16-year-old girls with life-threatening injuries and began administering life-saving measures.

Investigators found that a 16-year-old boy was driving a Jeep Wrangler, pulling the two girls on a sled. Witnesses said the sled hit a curb and collided with a tree, the report states.

The two 16-year-old girls were taken to the hospital, where one died. The other is in critical condition. Friso PD will not identify either victim, as both are minors.

Frisco PD said the investigation is ongoing with support from the Denton County District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department, 972-292-6010.