How much snow, sleet and ice did North Texas get during the winter storm?

The winter storm brought rare snowfall to North Texas over the weekend, along with sleet and ice.

Snow, sleet and ice totals have been impressive, ranging from 1 to 5 inches. DFW Airport recorded 0.5" of snow (mostly sleet) on Sunday, breaking the old Jan. 25 record from 1949.

Winter storm impacts travel on the roads and in the air

The weather conditions made a major impact on flights over the past few days. DFW Airport canceled most of its scheduled flights and remains packed with travelers waiting to get to their final destination. More than 13,000 U.S. flights have been canceled for Saturday and Sunday as a massive storm moves across the country.

Over the weekend, officers and first responders also attended numerous traffic accidents due to the hazardous winter weather conditions.

On Saturday, Dallas police officers responded to 83 accidents, followed by 44 on Sunday. From midnight through 7:53 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to 20 additional accidents, for a total of 151 accidents.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Courtesy Patrol responded to 112 calls between Friday and Sunday: 79 motorist assist calls, 7 accidents, 7 out of fuel, 12 flat tires, 4 debris removals and 3 vehicles overheated.

Snowfall in North and Central Texas as of Monday, Jan. 26

Snow (and sleet) totals reported by the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

Royse City: 0.9", as of 7:30 a.m.

Breckenridge: 0.7:, as of 7 a.m.

Van Alstyne: 0.5", as of 7 a.m.

Saint Jo: 0.3", as of 7:50 a.m.

Eagle Mountain: 0.3", as of 7 a.m.

Sadler: 0.2", as of 7 a.m.

Knollwood: 0.2", as of 7 a.m.

Watauga: 0.2", as of 7 a.m.

Fort Worth: 0.2", as of 8 a.m.

Canton: 0.2", as of 7 a.m.

Cockrell Hill: 0.1", as of 6 a.m.

Duncanville: 0.1", as of 8 a.m.

Cross Roads: 0.1", as of 7 a.m.

Ice reports in North and Central Texas as of Monday, Jan. 26

Ice totals recorded by the Automated Weather Observing System, the National Weather Service and amateurs.

Como: 0.25", as of 11:30 a.m., Sunday

Paris: 0.25", as of 9:55 a.m., Saturday

Whitesboro: 0.2", as of 8 a.m., Saturday

Denison: 0.2", as of 8 a.m., Saturday

Sadler: 0.2", as of 8 a.m., Saturday

Mustang: 0.18", as of 6:53, Sunday

Whitesboro: 0.13", as of 8 a.m., Saturday

Luella: 0.1", as of 8 a.m., Saturday

Sherman: 0.1", as of 8 a.m., Saturday

Van Alstyne: 0.1", as of 8 a.m., Saturday

Canton: 0.1", as of 8 a.m., Saturday

Terrell: 0.09", as of 7:21 a.m., Sunday

Highland Park: 0.07", as of 6:53 a.m., Sunday

Bells: 0.06", as of 8 a.m., Saturday

Tom Bean: 0.06", as of 8 a.m., Saturday

Lowry Crossing: 0.05" as of 6:53 a.m., Saturday

Plano: 0.05", as of 10 a.m., Sunday

Duncanville: 0.05", as of 7:36 a.m., Sunday

Haslet: 0.05", as of 6:53 a.m., Sunday

Arlington: 0.05", as of 6:53 a.m., Sunday

Saginaw: 0.04", as of 6:53 a.m., Sunday

Denton: 0.03", as of 6:53 a.m., Sunday

Godley: 0.02", as of 3 p.m., Sunday

Westworth: 0.02", as of 6:52 a.m., Sunday

Mineral Wells: 0", as of 7:30 a.m., Sunday

Parts of Oklahoma reported around 14" of snow.