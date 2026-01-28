Denton County teen critically injured in sledding incident, school officials confirm

A senior at Ponder High School is in the hospital following a sledding incident on Monday, according to a letter from school officials.

The incident comes as another North Texas community mourns the loss of two 16-year-old girls in Frisco. They were both riding on a sled, being pulled by a Jeep, when it hit a curb and crashed into a tree.

In a letter to parents and staff, Ponder ISD superintendent James Hill said one of its students, Caden Nowicki, was snow sledding when he was critically injured.

Hill called Nowicki an "outstanding young man who is loved by many."

Ponder ISD said it would be collecting food gift cards for Nowicki's family, and those who want to contribute can drop them off at the high school front office or athletic office.

"We ask that you keep Caden, his family, and friends in your fervent prayers and respect their need for privacy during this very difficult time. Our hearts are with them," Hill said.

Ponder Fellowship of Christian Athletes has scheduled a prayer service for Nowicki Thursday.

CBS News Texas reached out to the police department to gather details on the incident and has yet to hear back.