Strong winds put North Texas under critical to extreme threat of fires

The North Texas region is under critical or extreme fire threats on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. This is the first time parts of the area have seen an extreme fire threat in about 16 years, according to the First Alert Weather Team.

The forecast shows an afternoon high in the 80s. Winds will be sustained out of the southwest from 20 to 35 mph, with frequent gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts 60 to 65 mph will also be possible, especially for locations west of I-35.

A high wind warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for the I-35 corridor and to the west. Sustained winds near 25-40 mph are possible with frequent gusts to near 50 mph. However, there could be some isolated wind gusts to near 65 mph.

CBS News Texas

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for counties to the east for winds sustained near 20-30 mph and gusting to 45 mph.

CBS News Texas

As a result of those very high winds, and also extremely low relative humidity, a red flag warning is also in place for most of North Texas from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Extreme fire weather conditions can develop with the relative humidity dropping to 10% and the winds gusting up to 60-65 mph.

CBS News Texas

If fires do start, they will have the ability to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged, along with anything that can produce a spark, like disposing cigarette butts on the ground or parking on dry grass.

A cold front then moves through into the weekend, dropping temperatures back into the lower 70s.

Breezy winds will stick around, with an elevated to critical fire threat lingering into the start of the weekend. The fire threat returns next week, with dry conditions and gusty winds returning Tuesday and Wednesday.