Warming trend continues in North Texas but a weak cold front is on the way

Tuesday morning started off chilly in North Texas with temperatures in the 30s.

"Feels-like" temperatures are in the 20s and 30s this morning due to southerly winds and you may wake up to some frost on cars. You'll need the jackets for this morning and sunglasses for this afternoon as plenty of sunshine is on the way. Winds will also gust up to 20 mph.

CBS News Texas

Throughout this week, the big story will be the well-above-average temperatures. Expect highs to climb to near 70 degrees on Friday. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday and will drop morning temperatures into the 30s on Thursday. Otherwise, things stay fairly quiet.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front is expected to move through by Saturday and will cool North Texas back down once again. There is also a small, non-impressive chance for rain (as of now). There is a 20% chance for a shower or storm during the day Saturday as well as at night.