Warming trend continues in North Texas before short cold front later this week

Temperatures on Wednesday morning are warm with North Texans waking up to temperatures in the 50s.

Parts to the northwest of the DFW Metroplex are waking up to some fog. Expect plenty of clouds throughout the day today with highs rising up into the mid-60s. There is a small chance (10%) for a shower or some drizzle, mainly southeast of the Metroplex.

Looking ahead to Thursday, there is a cold front moving through, which will really increase the winds. Expect occasional gusts up to and possibly over 30 mph at times.

Temperatures ahead of this front will rise close to 70 degrees. The front will bring a small rain chance across eastern counties. This front will also drop temperatures into the 30s on Friday morning, with parts of North Texas dropping close to the freezing mark.

After the cold start on Friday, the main story will be how unseasonably warm North Texas will be at least through Christmas. Temperatures will be near record highs this Saturday and then Christmas will be in the 70s for only the 18th time. It will be dry for Christmas week, which will make it smooth sailing for those traveling.