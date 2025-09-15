"The Pitt" and Noah Wyle take home several Emmy awards for Pittsburgh-based show's first season

"The Pitt," HBO Max's popular Pittsburgh-based medical drama show, was a big winner on Sunday night at the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

The show snagged 13 Emmy nominations for its first season and took home three awards for outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actor in a drama series, outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

Series creator and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill dedicated the award for outstanding drama series to healthcare workers after taking the stage to give his acceptance speech.

"I want to dedicate this on behalf of everyone to all the healthcare workers, frontline, first-responders," Gemmill said. "Respect them. Protect them. Trust them. Thank you."

Noah Wyle, who stars in the show as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, earned his first career Emmy award for his role on "The Pitt."

US actor Noah Wyle accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "The Pitt" during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

"What a dream this has been, oh my goodness," Wyle said when accepting his award, also giving a nod to healthcare workers while on stage.

"To anybody who's going on shift or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job," Wyle said. "This is for you."

Katherina LaNasa, who played nurse Dana Evans on the show took home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, the first Emmy win and nomination of her career.

"Oh, I am so proud and honored to receive this award from the Academy," LaNasa said. "My whole career I wanted to work for John Wells, and he elevates everything in his wake. John, I'm so much better when you're around, mostly because I don't want to get fired. Thank you, Scott Gemmill, the writers and all the nurses that inspired Dana, Noah Wyle, oh my God!"

Last weekend, "The Pitt" picked up two wins during the Creative Arts Emmys.

Shawn Hatosy, who played Dr. Jack Abbot on the show, won the Emmy Award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series. Hatosy said on the red carpet that he was shocked to learn about having won the award. The show also received an award for outstanding casting.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Katherine LaNasa, Noah Wyle, and Shawn Hatosy, winners of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Drama Series for "The Pitt," pose in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

While most of the first season of "The Pitt" was filmed on a set in Burbank, California that looked like Allegheny General Hospital, the show spent three days filming in Pittsburgh last fall. Production for the show's second season is underway with additional filming in Pittsburgh taking place later this week.

The second season of "The Pitt" is expected to premiere in January 2026. Season 2 of the show is expected to again consist of a 15-hour day in the hospital's emergency department, this time over a 4th of July weekend, approximately ten months after the first season of the show ended.