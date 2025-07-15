2025 Emmy nominations are announced

"Severance," "The White Lotus," "The Studio" and "Hacks" are among the shows expected to receive multiple nominations for the 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards as the 2025 nominees are announced Tuesday morning.

Two categories were unveiled exclusively on "CBS Mornings" — the nominees for outstanding reality competition and for outstanding talk series.

The rest of this year's nominees will be announced at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT) by actors Harvey Guillén ("What We Do in the Shadows") and Brenda Song ("Running Point").

Last year's Emmys were a coronation for FX, with the cable network's "Shōgun" and "The Bear" both earning wins in the double digits, though the latter missed out on the top award for comedies, which instead went to HBO's "Hacks." Netflix's biggest player was in the limited series categories, where "Baby Reindeer" won multiple trophies.

The 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 14, with comedian Nate Bargatze as host.

Here are the nominees in the Emmy Awards' top categories:

Outstanding reality competition program

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Survivor"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

Outstanding talk series

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

This article will be updated with the full list of nominees when the rest of the categories are announced at 11:30 a.m. ET.