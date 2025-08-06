Here's what to expect from Season 2 of The Pitt on HBO Max

Production for Season 2 of The Pitt is underway and here's what to know and expect about the Pittsburgh-based show that's already garnered several Emmy nominations.

The popular medical drama stars Noah Wyle and snagged 13 Emmy nominations, including for best drama and best actor. The HBO Max series also got nods for supporting actress, directing, writing, sound editing, makeup and casting.

While most of the first season was filmed on a set in Burbank, California, that looked like Allegheny General Hospital, the show spent three days filming in Pittsburgh last September. The crew shot drone footage above the hospital and around the city, and some scenes were shot on the hospital's helipad.

The show's second season is set to premiere in January 2026 and some new details are emerging about what you can expect to see.

According to TV Line, Season 2 of the show is expected to again consist of a 15-hour day in the hospital's emergency department, this time over a 4th of July weekend, approximately ten months after the first season of the show ended.

Producers for the show spoke with The Wrap and said some topics and storylines from the season are expected to include immigration, autism, and PTSD.

Nearly all of the cast members from the first season are expected to return for the second season, but Dr. Heather Collins, played by Tracy Ifeachor will not be returning. Wyle previously told Deadline that her departure from the show was a story-based decision.

Executive Producer John Wells, who graduated from Carnegie Mellon University, said he hopes that now that the show has gained some traction, HBO will be able to get some clearance from professional sports leagues to use team logos to help reflect the Pittsburgh-based themes of The Pitt.