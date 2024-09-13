New medical drama "The Pitt," starring Noah Wyle, films at Allegheny General Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is back in the spotlight as a new medical drama was filmed in town this week.

Allegheny General Hospital was the site for three days of shooting for "The Pitt," a medical drama starring longtime actor Noah Wyle. The campus will be known as Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center for the show, which is slated to premiere next year on Max.

Officials say the deal to shoot at the hospital was made earlier this year.

"We thought that 'The Pitt' was a compelling TV show in terms of showcasing sort of like modern day heroes in terms of what they do on the front lines of health care, so we really liked the concept of the show," said Candace Herrington, the manager of external corporate communications at Allegheny General Hospital.

John Wells Productions used drone footage both above AGH and also around the city. They even shot scenes of LifeFlight helicopters on the hospital's helipad.

And just like the former Western Penitentiary in Marshall-Shadeland has become synonymous with Paramount+'s own "Mayor of Kingstown," hospital administrators say they'd like to see that happen on their campus.

"We hope that AGH is sort of like the landmark piece of 'The Pitt,' and I think it will be just again with all of the shots and all of the on-site filming that's happening here," Herrington said.

"With the drones and with the aerial shots, it makes it a lot easier, so we're anxious to see AGH come to life on-screen, and all lit up. It should be really nice," Herrington said.

With that excitement, there's also the challenge of shooting scenes for a television show in a full-service, operating level 1 trauma hospital. But despite a few small adjustments, AGH says there have been few snags and a lot of buzz and excitement on campus.

"It's been kinda cool for employees to walk outside and see this new signage, and at nighttime, the building is so well-lit, so I think it looks really nice. This is probably the nicest AGH has looked for sure."