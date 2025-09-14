Watch CBS News
Emmys winners list for 2025: Live updates

By Jordan Freiman
What to know about the 2025 Emmy Awards

  • The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are being held Sunday night to honor the best of television from the past year.
  • Apple TV+'s "Severance" earned the most nominations with 27, followed by HBO Max's "The Penguin," with 24. "The White Lotus," another HBO Max offering, and Apple TV+'s "The Studio" each got 23 nominations.
  • Harrison Ford earned his first-ever Emmy nomination at age 83 for his supporting role in the AppleTV+ series "Shrinking."
  • Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the Emmys this year for the first time. He also received two nominations for his variety special "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze."
  • The Emmy Awards are airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below as each category is announced.
 

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

  • Tramell Tillman, "Severance" — Winner
  • Zach Cherry, "Severance"
  • Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
  • Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
  • James Marsden, "Paradise"
  • Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"
  • John Turturro, "Severance"
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

  • Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt" — Winner
  • Patricia Arquette, "Severance"
  • Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"
  • Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
  • Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
  • Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"
  • Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

  • Jean Smart, "Hacks" — Winner
  • Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"
  • Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

  • Seth Rogen, "The Studio" — Winner
  • Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This" 
  • Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
How to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards

  • What: The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California
  • On TV: CBS television stations (find your local station here)
  • Online stream: Live on Paramount+
