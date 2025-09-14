live updates
Emmys winners list for 2025: Live updates
What to know about the 2025 Emmy Awards
- The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are being held Sunday night to honor the best of television from the past year.
- Apple TV+'s "Severance" earned the most nominations with 27, followed by HBO Max's "The Penguin," with 24. "The White Lotus," another HBO Max offering, and Apple TV+'s "The Studio" each got 23 nominations.
- Harrison Ford earned his first-ever Emmy nomination at age 83 for his supporting role in the AppleTV+ series "Shrinking."
- Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the Emmys this year for the first time. He also received two nominations for his variety special "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze."
- The Emmy Awards are airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Check out the full list of winners and nominees below as each category is announced.
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- Tramell Tillman, "Severance" — Winner
- Zach Cherry, "Severance"
- Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
- Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
- James Marsden, "Paradise"
- Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"
- John Turturro, "Severance"
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt" — Winner
- Patricia Arquette, "Severance"
- Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"
- Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
- Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
- Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"
- Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Jean Smart, "Hacks" — Winner
- Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"
- Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Seth Rogen, "The Studio" — Winner
- Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
- Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
How to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards
- What: The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California
- On TV: CBS television stations (find your local station here)
- Online stream: Live on Paramount+