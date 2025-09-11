Paid extras needed for "The Pitt," popular medical drama filming in Pittsburgh

"The Pitt," the popular Pittsburgh-set medical drama starring Noah Wyle, is looking for paid extras for season two.

In a post on Facebook, Movie Casting PGH put out a casting call for background actors to be in "The Pitt," the HBO Max series that started production on season two in June. The streaming service shared behind-the-scenes photos of Wyle on Instagram, posting "Paging Dr. Robby."

Movie Casting PGH said "The Pitt" is back filming in the Steel City, and is in need of park-goers, pedestrians, bike riders and drivers with non-white or red cars for Sept. 17-19. Those interested in applying must be at least 18 years old. The extras will be paid $250 for 12 hours of work, plus $35 for their car. People should expect to work 10- to 12-hour days.

"We are also looking for PRECISION DRIVERS (9/17 and/or 9/18). Preferably folks who have had precision driver training on one of our shows or others - please let us know what your experience is," the post said.

Anyone interested can email extraspgh@gmail.com. They ask people to include the role they are applying for in the subject line. For more on what is expected, check out their Facebook post.

For season one, "The Pitt" was mostly filmed on a set in Burbank, California, that looked like Allegheny General Hospital on the North Side. However, the show spent three days filming in Pittsburgh for season one.

"The Pitt" is slated for a January 2026 premiere, according to Variety. The show is produced by R. Scott Gemmill and Carnegie Mellon University graduates John Wells and Michael Hissrich.

"The Pitt" at the Emmys this weekend

The show snagged 13 Emmy nominations, including for best drama and best actor.

The 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.on Sunday. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the event.