Texas municipal elections take place on Saturday, May 2. Here's what at stake.

Texas voters return to the polls on Saturday for another round of elections. Two months after the statewide primary elections, and three-and-a-half weeks before the primary runoffs, voters will decide on races for city offices, school districts and bonds.

When do polls open for the May 2 Texas municipal elections?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. As long as a voter is in line by 7 p.m., they will be able to cast their ballot.

Most North Texas counties allow voters to cast their ballots at any voting center in the county, but voters should confirm with their county's elections office.

Here are some of the higher-profile races on ballots across North Texas.

Fort Worth bond package

Fort Worth citizens will have their say on an $845 million bond package comprised of six separate propositions aimed at funding a wide range of infrastructure and community projects.

Here's how the funding breaks down:

Proposition A: $511.5 million for streets and mobility infrastructure improvements

$511.5 million for streets and mobility infrastructure improvements Proposition B: $185.1 million for parks, recreation and open space acquisitions and improvements

$185.1 million for parks, recreation and open space acquisitions and improvements Proposition C: $14.6 million for public library improvements

$14.6 million for public library improvements Proposition D: $ 10 million for affordable housing

$ 10 million for affordable housing Proposition E: $63.9 million for police, fire and emergency communications facilities

$63.9 million for police, fire and emergency communications facilities Proposition F: $59.9 million for animal care and shelter improvements

Mayor Mattie Parker has said the bond package was shaped from more than $2 billion in proposed projects submitted by the community, with city leaders ultimately narrowing the list to the $845 million voters considered.

Dallas ISD bond package

The Dallas Independent School District has a record $6.2 billion bond package in front of voters, the largest in state history.

The bond, split into four propositions on the ballot, is designed to replace dozens of schools, modernize facilities districtwide and invest in student technology, safety and transportation. District leaders said the plan was developed over more than a year with input from a citizen steering committee and dozens of public meetings.

Here's what each proposition is for:

Proposition A: $5.93 billion to build 26 new replacement campuses, renovate and modernize all schools, upgrade security and more facility improvements.

$5.93 billion to build 26 new replacement campuses, renovate and modernize all schools, upgrade security and more facility improvements. Proposition B: $144.7 million to upgrade classroom, staff and student technology devices

$144.7 million to upgrade classroom, staff and student technology devices Proposition C: $143.3 million to refinance existing debt, which would free up roughly $100 million for classroom operations

$143.3 million to refinance existing debt, which would free up roughly $100 million for classroom operations Proposition D: $26.25 million to repair and renovate district swimming pool facilities

If approved, the bond is expected to cost the average Dallas ISD homeowner about $2.79 more per month tied to a one-cent property tax rate increase. Homeowners age 65 and older with a homestead exemption would not see a tax increase unless major improvements are made to their property.

Future of DART in Addison, University Park and Highland Park

Voters in three North Texas communities will decide to remain part of Dallas Area Rapid Transit on Saturday, preserving the agency's 13-city footprint and avoiding potential service disruptions.

The votes follow growing concerns among some North Texas local officials about funding equity, governance and safety within the DART system, as well as whether cities are receiving a return on their investment.

Earlier this year, cities like Plano, Irving and Farmers Branch called off withdrawal elections of their own after DART agreed to return some money to member cities and make changes to its governance.

A decision by Addison voters to pull out of DART would have the biggest impact. Addison has multiple bus routes, as well as a stop on the newly opened Silver Line commuter rail that brings passengers between DFW Airport and East Plano.

Arlington mayoral race

Arlington voters have a hotly contested race for mayor on their ballots. Two-term incumbent Mayor Jim Ross faces a tough challenge from businessman Steve Cavender. The race centered heavily on the city's finances, including a projected $25 million budget shortfall.

Cavender, a longtime real estate developer who had previously supported Ross, emerged as his strongest challenger, criticizing the mayor and city council over recent property tax increases and calling for more transparency and a different approach to budgeting.