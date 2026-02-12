Dallas ISD board to vote on moving ahead with record $6.2B bond package

The largest school bond package in Texas history is on the table for the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees on Thursday night.

If approved by the trustees, the $6.2 billion bond package will be on the ballot for voters in the school district for the May 2 elections.

The bond committee has been working on this plan since February 2025, and details went public this week. It includes new classrooms, new buses, new fields and more.

The district says that if the bonds are approved, they will cost the average homeowner an additional $2.79 per month in taxes. That's about $34 per year. The Dallas ISD tax rate will remain under $1.

The district's last bond election was in 2020. At the time, it was the largest in state history at $3.7 billion.

What's included in the Dallas ISD bond proposals?

Proposition A: $5.9 billion

Funding for 26 new schools and renovations of buildings.

Removal of portables, modernizing classrooms and new buses.

Enhancements at playgrounds and athletic facilities, like new turf and grass, tracks, and upgrades at baseball and softball sites.

Tech infrastructure and cybersecurity. Some of the changes are required by law, but DISD said it was not given any extra funding.

Proposition B: $144.7 million

Tech upgrades and ensuring every student has a device.

Proposition C: $143.3 million

Restructure district debt.

Proposition D: $26.2 million