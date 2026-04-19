Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker on city's bond election, proposed data center, Fort Worth ISD takeover

Before the primary runoff in late May, voters across the state will first go to the polls for municipal elections this month.

Early voting starts Monday, April 20 and runs through Tuesday, April 28. Election Day is Saturday, May 2.

One of the various issues on the ballot is a bond election in the city of Fort Worth.

The bond total is $845 million, and there are six propositions, "A" through "F." They include money for improvements to streets, parks, libraries, affordable housing, police and fire facilities, and animal care and the shelter.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker sat down with Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink to discuss how the bond would be applied across the city.

Mayor Parker on Fort Worth bond election

Jack asked Parker why the bond is worth the cost.

"I think we put forward a really great opportunity for voters to consider propositions that are high priority for our residents," Parker said. "I think we're right where we need to be and our voters ultimately get the final decision. And every proposition has elements in it that matter to individual people. But as a at a broad level, this is about quality of life."

Parker said that the bond originated from proposed projects totaling more than $2 billion in requests.

The bond comes at a time where the governor and the lieutenant governor are already talking about next session, additional property tax relief. But at the same time, they really want to clamp down on spending by local governments, which they say have been the one of the primary drivers of property tax increases.

"The city of Fort Worth, on average, is about one third, one third of the average tax bill in the city of Fort Worth," said Parker.

"I understand the issue, and I have a lot of empathy for taxpayers right now, especially in an uncertain economy when inflation is high and gas prices are high and all these things happen, everybody thinks about their property tax bill, but it's really important we remind people what services they demand, what they deserve, and what they're getting for the amount of money that they send the city of Fort Worth in their property tax bill every single year."

Data centers and community impact

A proposed data center in the southwest part of Fort Worth by Black Mountain Energy has been approved by the zoning commission and the council is expected to take up the matter in June.

Jack asked Mayor Parker her thoughts on the proposal. "This is a conversation not just for individual cities to have, but what is the future of economic development look like in the country, and how can Texas continue to be at the forefront?", she said.

"And we know data centers is going to be at the center of that. We understand it. But at the same time, you have to marry that with what is best for our residents."

Parker also talked about the confusion and concern from a lack of information for residents.

"I understand why people would be concerned and I don't- by the way, I don't think that our technology companies are our ultimate end users that are operating data centers have done themselves any favors, about being really clear about what the technology looks like, why they're necessary, who they are, how they want to be great corporate partners in cities like Fort Worth," said Parker.

Fort Worth ISD takeover

"Something had to give," said Parker in response to the state takeover of Fort Worth ISD.

The district is currently under a state takeover from the Texas Education Agency. One campus, which is now closed, was given an "F" for five years in a row, and that triggered a state law that allows the TEA to intervene.

Last month, the TEA appointed a new Board of Managers to temporarily replace the elected school board, and they appointed a new superintendent, Dr. Pete Licata.

The new leadership is tasked with turning around district-wide performance.

"We need for this team to be incredibly successful and is now currently home to over 70,000 students that our city," said Parker.

"I'm confident at the end of this process, we can be the highest performing urban district in the state of Texas. And that's a huge gain, because right now we are the lowest performing. And importantly, I've also seen a re-emphasize on the importance of our teachers and our educators and making sure they are paid what they deserve."