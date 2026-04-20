In Arlington mayor's race, incumbent Jim Ross and challenger Steve Cavender differ over recent property tax rate increase

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said he believes residents should rehire him for a third and final term because of the city's continued economic development and job growth since he was elected in June of 2021.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," said Ross. "Arlington is anything but broke now. We are thriving."

Ross is on the ballot for the May 2 municipal elections. Early voting began Monday.

Arlington mayoral race centers on taxes, transparency, city services

Among those challenging Ross is Steve Cavender. He said he supported Ross five years ago, had a change of heart and is now running against him.

"I saw some things I didn't like, and it was completely different than what he had told everybody he would do before he ran for mayor," Cavender said.

When asked for an example during an interview with CBS News Texas, Cavender said, "Such as being transparent, working with people, working with getting advice from others."

Cavender criticized Ross and council members for voting to raise property tax rates for two years, including the latest increase by three cents to nearly 63 cents per $100 valuation.

The mayor blamed the shortfall on the Tarrant Appraisal District's decision not to do new home assessments until next year.

Ross said the city had to make up for a $25 million shortfall, and while they cut $15 million from the budget, they still had to close the remaining gap.

The owner of the average home in the city would pay an extra $147.

"What people don't want to talk about is, for the first three years I was mayor, we lowered property tax," Ross said.

When asked why the council didn't cut more from the budget, Ross said, "Because people don't want us to cut into the valuable services that we have. That means police, fire, and trash and water."

Cavender disagreed.

"I don't think the citizens should have to bear the brunt of increased property taxes out of their pocket," he said.

When asked what he would have done differently, Cavender said, "If I had been there, I would have told the city manager to present the council and the mayor to present us a balanced budget that doesn't require a property tax increase."

Arlington mayoral candidates agree on Cowboys lease, differ on voter role

Both candidates said they support extending the Dallas Cowboys' lease at AT&T Stadium for another 15 years, until 2055, and allow the city to use $273 million in sales taxes that it already collects from its sports arenas for maintenance and security improvements.

The council is set to vote on the issue Tuesday, but Ross and Cavender are split over whether the voters should have the final say. Ross said it's not necessary.

"Do we want the public to weigh in on critical issues? Absolutely," said Ross. "But in this particular case, the public has weighed in already, and we are doing exactly what the public has told us what to do."

"I think they should vote," Cavender said. "I think our citizens are smart enough. They know how good the Cowboys are to our city."

Two other candidates are running for mayor: Shaun Mallory and Hunter Crow.

There will be no early voting on Tuesday because it's San Jacinto Day, a state holiday.

Early voting resumes on Wednesday and runs through Tuesday, April 28.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas on air and streaming