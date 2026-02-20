DART approves funding compromise aimed at keeping cities in the system

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has approved a six-year funding compromise designed to keep its 13 member cities from bolting the system, offering to return a portion of its sales tax revenue in exchange for stability.

The deal – crafted after weeks of tension among member cities – now heads to city councils, where leaders must decide whether to pull planned withdrawal elections off the May ballot.

Plan aims to address city concerns

On Friday, DART approved the six-year General Mobility Plan and interlocal agreement compromise. The plan is designed to address member cities' concerns and keep the 13-city system intact. The vote came after a special meeting that began with public comments and moved into closed-door discussion.

In a news release, DART Board Chair Randall Bryant called the agreement "a victory for North Texans."

"When the DART Board, DART staff, member cities, and regional partners work together to find common ground, we are able to focus on solutions," Bryant said.

Funding model returns sales tax revenue

The plan sends a portion of DART's 1 percent sales tax revenue back to member cities. In year one, cities would receive 5 percent, increasing by 0.5 percent each year to 7.5 percent in year six – matching the structure outlined in the release.

Combined with $75 million from the Regional Transportation Council, cities would receive a total guaranteed 10 percent in year six. The release specifies that the 10 percent is a combination of DART's contribution and RTC funding.

State-level priorities included in agreement

The agreement also establishes state-level funding priorities, including:

possible governance changes,

transferring management of the Trinity Railway Express and Silver Line to a regional transportation authority, and

pursuing additional non–tax-based funding sources.

DART President and CEO Nadine Lee said the agency is seeing "positive response" from all member cities – not just those with withdrawal elections on the ballot – and called the compromise "truly regional at its core."

Six cities weighing withdrawal elections

Six cities – Plano, Irving, Highland Park, Addison, University Park and Farmers Branch – have been considering withdrawal elections because they feel they aren't getting enough value from DART.

The compromise is intended to keep those cities in the system and avoid a May ballot showdown. The release confirms that if any city votes to withdraw, DART service in that city ends immediately once results are canvassed.

Next steps for member cities

All 13 city councils must approve the agreement for it to take effect, a condition explicitly stated in the release.

Cities have until mid-March to rescind withdrawal elections. DART will hold community education meetings leading up to a March 24 public hearing on potential service changes, which is required by law for major service adjustments.

