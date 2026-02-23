DART reform plan prompts Plano to cancel withdrawal vote; more cities to decide this week

Monday night marks the start of a pivotal week for the future of Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART): The City of Plano is the first of six member cities to reverse course and cancel a special election, which would have let voters decide whether to withdraw from the transit agency.

The DART board passed a new plan last week, which would return a portion of the annual sales tax revenue to its member cities over the next six years.

Funding model returns sales tax revenue

The plan sends a portion of DART's 1% sales tax revenue back to member cities. In year one, cities would receive 5%, increasing by 0.5% each year to 7.5% in year six – matching the structure outlined in the release.

Combined with $75 million from the Regional Transportation Council, cities would receive a total guaranteed 10% in year six. The release specifies that the 10% is a combination of DART's contribution and RTC funding.

State-level priorities included in agreement

The agreement also establishes state-level funding priorities, including:

possible governance changes,

transferring management of the Trinity Railway Express and Silver Line to a regional transportation authority, and

pursuing additional non–tax-based funding sources.

Member cities' votes continue this week

The cities of Farmers Branch and Addison will decide on Tuesday if they want to cancel their withdrawal elections. Irving will do the same on Thursday.

Highland Park does not have a vote scheduled yet, but University Park says it will allow voters to decide in May. Under the deal, if any city votes to withdraw, DART service in the city will end immediately.