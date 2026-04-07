Tanner Horner pleads guilty in killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand, case moves to sentencing phase

Tanner Horner pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, abruptly ending what was expected to be an emotional capital murder trial in Tarrant County and potentially shifting the case directly into the sentencing phase, where jurors will now decide whether he should face the death penalty.

Horner was accused of killing Strand in Wise County on Nov. 30, 2022. An arrest affidavit said he was working as a FedEx delivery driver when he went to the girl's home to deliver a package containing a Christmas gift. Investigators say Horner accidentally struck the child with his delivery truck while backing out of the driveway.

An undated photo of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who went missing from a home in Paradise, Texas, on Nov. 30, 2022. Her body was found two days later, on Dec. 2. Maitlyn Presley Gandy via Facebook

Authorities allege Horner told investigators that Athena did not appear seriously injured but said he panicked, placed her into his van and strangled her out of fear that she would tell her father what had happened.

Horner was subsequently tracked down through digital evidence that day.

Two days later, Strand's body was found about 9 miles away from her home, southeast of Boyd.

Horner was indicted on Feb. 16, 2023, for aggravated kidnapping and capital murder of a person under the age of 10.

Wise County District Attorney James Stainton previously said he intended to seek the death penalty. Horner originally pleaded not guilty to aggravated kidnapping and capital murder in 2023.