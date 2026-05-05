Tanner Horner sentenced to death penalty for 2022 kidnapping, murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand

A Tarrant County jury sentenced Tanner Horner to death in the 2022 kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand on Tuesday.

Horner pleaded guilty to the crime just moments before his trial began last month. The judge ordered that the trial transition into the sentencing phase, in which the jury had been hearing emotional testimony, watching and listening to graphic video and audio of Strand's last moments as prosecutors made their case for the death penalty.

Among heart-wrenching testimony, the jury heard testimony from both of Strand's parents.

After prosecutors wrapped their case, the defense presented its case in an effort to keep Horner from being executed. They called numerous expert witnesses to testify about Horner's mental health and medical history. Horner's mother and grandmother also took to the stand to speak on his childhood.

The defense rested its case on Monday.

In closing arguments on Tuesday morning, Wise County District Attorney James Stainton told jurors that the only just outcome of the trial is the death penalty. Horner's defense attorneys argued that he should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury deliberated for over two hours before returning its verdict.

After the judge read the verdict, he said Horner would remain in the Tarrant County jail until he's transported to the Texas Department of Corrections in Huntsville.

Athena's uncle shares impact statement

Elijah Strand, whose brother is Athena Strand's father, stood to read an emotional impact statement on behalf of the family. As tears began to stream down his face, he told the courtroom, "There are no words that truly capture the devastation that Tanner Horner caused us."

He said Horner not only took a daughter from this world, but a granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend.

"She had dreams she will never get to chase, she'll have birthdays that she will never celebrate, a life she will never get to live, because of his actions," Elijah Strand said as he pointed to Horner.

He said Horner stole a sense of safety from his family and that they had been scared to let their children play outside.

"He's robbed of us safety, peace and our trust in the world and forever changed who we are as a family," Elijah Strand said as Horner stared back at him.

Then, Elijah Strand had a direct message for Horner: "You did not just take a life; you destroyed a family. You took a little girl who trusted the world and repaid that innocence with violence. You chose to cause pain that will last generations. You say you found God, but what you did to Athena stands in direct opposition of everything you claim to believe," he said.

Elijah Strand ended the impact statement by quoting a scripture, and told Horner he would be judged.

"You will face the wrath of God," Elijah Strand continued. "I want you to know you are a footnote in Athena's story. Her name will forever be remembered. Her name will be forever celebrated, and everyone will forget you."

The murder of Athena Strand

According to an arrest affidavit, Horner was working as a FedEx delivery driver when, on Nov. 30, 2022, he went to Strand's home to deliver a package containing a Christmas gift. Investigators said Horner accidentally struck the child with his delivery truck while backing out of the driveway.

Authorities said Horner told investigators that Athena Strand did not appear seriously injured, but said he panicked, placed her into his van and strangled her out of fear that she would tell her father what had happened.

Horner was ultimately tracked down through digital evidence.

Two days later, Athena Strand's body was found about 9 miles away from her home, southeast of Boyd.