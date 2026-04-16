Jury hears chilling audio of Athena Strand's final moments inside Tanner Horner's FedEx truck

Jurors in Tarrant County on Thursday were played a recording of 7-year-old Athena Strand — audio prosecutors say captured her final moments inside the FedEx truck driven by Tanner Horner — prompting the judge to clear cameras from the courtroom due to its graphic nature.

Reporters, including CBS News Texas' Andrea Lucia, were allowed to remain inside.

FedEx truck dash cam footage shown

Prosecutors showed jurors multiple videos of driver Tanner Horner covering and uncovering the truck's dash camera using what appeared to be a sticky note. They said he did the same thing on Nov. 30, 2022, the day Athena was taken from her home in Wise County.

Another camera inside the cab recorded Horner clearing space in the back of the truck before pulling up to the Strand home. According to prosecutors, he delivered a package, then returned to the house, walked back with Athena, showed her the back of the truck, and picked her up and placed her inside.

As Horner drove away, Athena asked him several times, "Where are we going?" before he covered the second camera, prosecutors said.

Audio captures alleged child assault

Jurors heard Horner ask the child questions, including "How old are you?", "Where do you go to school?" and telling the girl, "You're really pretty, you know that?"

Prosecutors said Horner later pulled over. The audio captured Athena crying, telling him "no," and sounding clearly in pain.

After about 18 minutes, Horner began driving again, making several stops. Prosecutors said the audio recorded Athena Strand's final moments during that time.

A medical examiner later determined Athena died from blunt‑force trauma and strangulation. Horner previously told police how he disposed of her body.

Video shows Horner after the incident

Video shown in court also depicted Horner afterward – smoking a cigarette and stopping at a gas station to clean the back of his truck.

Athena Strand's parents were not in the courtroom when the recording was played. Earlier in the day, her father, Jacob Strand, testified about how his daughter's death affected him.

Athena Strand's father describes aftermath

"It just broke me," Jacob Strand said on the stand.

He told prosecutors he turned to alcohol, his marriage fell apart, he struggled to sleep, and ate only about once a week. "I lost 50 pounds," he said.

Jacob Strand told jurors he hopes they make what he called "the right decision" as they weigh whether Horner should receive the death penalty.

Prosecutors rested their case on Thursday. The defense will take over on Friday.