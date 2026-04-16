Athena Strand's father misses her spirit and laugh, hopes jury "makes right decision" in sentencing Tanner Horner

Athena Strand's father, Jacob Strand, took the stand Thursday morning, facing his daughter's killer and making an emotional plea to the court to make the right decision in punishing Tanner Horner. This comes just one day after Athena's mother, Maitlyn Gandy's, emotional testimony.

Horner pleaded guilty to killing 7-year-old Athena just moments before his capital murder trial was set to begin last week. Despite his plea, a sentencing phase of the trial is underway, in which Horner still faces the death penalty.

For more than a week, a Tarrant County jury has heard testimony, seen and heard graphic video evidence of the days leading to and after Athena's death.

Jacob Strand told the jury about his relationship with his daughter and the last moments he shared with her.

Just a girl with her Barbies and cowgirl boots

Jacob Strand said one of his favorite memories of Athena was when he found her filling up a horse trough with water, so she could swim with her toys and Barbies while wearing her dress and cowgirl boots.

Her favorite things included "as every little girl was Frozen, unicorns and getting dirty," Jacob Strand said.

He smiled as he recalled the adventures that they had together, which included mostly enjoying the outdoors – camping, hiking and being at the lake.

His last goodbye

The prosecutor then turned to grab a Barbie set – the Christmas gift that Horner was supposed to deliver the day Horner admitted to striking Athena with his truck, panicking, kidnapping her and strangled her.

Jacob Strand described the moment before learning his daughter was missing. He said after work that day he spent time with Athena and her sibling before leaving for a camping trip with his dad.

He said after telling them bye and hugging Athena, she ran back up to him as he was backing out of the driveway.

"As I was backing up, she ran up to the truck because she wanted to give me another hug," Jacob Strand said. "I told her not to run up on me as I was backing up… I gave her another hug and told her I love her."

He said that was the last time he saw his daughter alive.

After he was notified, she was missing. He thought she was playing hide-and-seek because she was really good at that.

As tears began to roll down his face, he recalled searching for her every day the authorities would let him. "I know the woods like the back of my hand," he said.

With more tears falling, Jacob said it was "hard" after hearing his daughter's body had been found.

Jacob Strand said he began to feel guilty that he wasn't there to protect her, and he self-destructed as time went on.

"I just kind of held everything in, and it broke me," he said.

He said he turned to alcohol, and his marriage fell apart.

"I couldn't sleep, and I would only eat like every 7 days, and I lost like 50 pounds."

Over time, Jacob Strand went to therapy along with his other children.

He said he still lives on the property where Atena went missing, and he's found a place to talk to her – her favorite fruitless pear tree that she would climb and hang from with her sister.

He doesn't believe Tanner Horner's story

The prosecutor then asked Jacob Strand about the letter that Horner wrote to law enforcement, apologizing to him and his family.

Horner's two-page letter to the Strand family, which was read aloud by the prosecution a few days prior, opened up with him saying: "I want to start by saying how sorry I am about Athena." He also described how he felt terrible and prayed for them.

"Do you believe him?" the prosecutor asked Jacob Strand.

"Not at all," he answered.

He ended his testimony by saying what he missed about Athena – her spirit and her laugh. "She loved everybody," he said.

Before leaving the stand, he left the jury with this: "I just hope that the jury and the justice system makes the right decision."