The man accused of killing 7-year-old Athena Strand on trial: How to watch live

A highly publicized and emotional capital murder trial is scheduled to begin this week in a Tarrant County courtroom.

Tanner Horner, who is accused of the 2022 death of 7-year-old Athena Strand, is set to stand trial beginning Tuesday. If convicted, Horner could face the death penalty.

According to an arrest affidavit, Horner was working as a FedEx delivery driver when he went to Athena's home to deliver a package containing a Christmas gift. Investigators say Horner accidentally struck the child with his delivery truck while backing out of the driveway.

Authorities allege Horner told investigators that Athena did not appear seriously injured but said he panicked and placed her into his van out of fear that she would tell her father what had happened.

How to watch the trial live:

You can watch the trial live on the CBS Texas Stream. Coverage will begin around 9 a.m. daily on Tuesday, April 7.

You can find the CBS News Stream by downloading the CBS News app and tapping on the Texas section. The CBS Texas Stream is also available on Pluto TV, Roku, Fire TV or Paramount+. You can also watch live at CBSTexas.com.

Horner was indicted on Feb. 16, 2023, for aggravated kidnapping and capital murder of a person under the age of 10.

Wise County District Attorney James Stainton previously said he intends to seek the death penalty. Horner pleaded not guilty to aggravated kidnapping and capital murder in 2023.