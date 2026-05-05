Full video: Tarrant County jury delivers death sentence for Tanner Horner A Tarrant County jury sentenced Tanner Horner to death for the 2022 kidnapping and murder of 7‑year‑old Athena Strand. Horner pleaded guilty just before his trial began, moving the case directly into the sentencing phase, where jurors were presented with emotional testimony and graphic evidence detailing the child’s final moments. Both of Athena’s parents testified as prosecutors argued for the death penalty, ultimately convincing the jury to impose the state’s harshest punishment.