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Watch Live: Athena Strand's mother takes the stand in Tanner Horner's murder trial sentencing

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Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Live: Sentencing phase for ex-FedEx driver who pleaded guilty in murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand by CBS TEXAS on YouTube

Athena Strand's mother will be able to address her daughter's killer in a Tarrant County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon. 

Maitlyn Gandy will take the stand as a jury weighs whether to sentence Tanner Horner to death for the 7-year-old's murder.

Horne pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping last week, just moments before the trial was to begin. Despite his guilty plea, Horner still faces the death penalty, which prosecutors are pursuing.

On Nov. 30, 2022, Horner was working as a delivery driver for a FedEx contractor when he went to the girl's Wise County home to deliver a package that contained a Christmas gift. He accidentally struck Strand with his truck while backing out of the driveway. She was not seriously injured, but Horner said he panicked, placed her into his van and strangled her out of fear that she would tell her father what had happened.

Police tracked down Horner through digital evidence that day. Two days later, authorities found Strand's body about 9 miles away from her home, southeast of Boyd.

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