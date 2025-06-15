Some storms possible on Father's Day in North Texas

Rainstorms are possible for parts of North Texas this Father's Day.

For the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the chance for storms will likely be around lunchtime, which will unfortunately impact any grilling plans and outdoor activities. By the later part of the day, conditions should clear.

Temperatures will also be a bit steamy, highs will be in the lower 90s, with the heat index cranking up "feels-like" temperatures to the triple digits.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has highlighted North Texas under a marginal threat for an isolated risk of severe winds exceeding 60 mph. Though the severe threat is limited, lightning will still be a danger with the storms that do pass through.

A drier forecast is expected moving into the work week. However, since there is still a northwesterly flow aloft, it is possible that another complex of storms will move through during Monday morning's early commute. This is just a potential, if the atmospheric conditions shape up in our favor, then there is also a chance that most of North Texas sees a dry start on Monday. Regardless, it will be wise to head out the door with an umbrella, just in case.

Conditions should stay dry and moderately sunny through the week. There is a weak front that could bring more storms and a few showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The heat is on this next week – temperatures will be slightly above the normal with highs in the middle 90s. However, the moisture in the air will cause the heat index value to be in the 100s. It is definitely feeling like summer, which by the way, officially starts on Friday.