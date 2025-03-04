North Texas under tornado watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday

Severe storms entered North Texas in the early morning hours Tuesday, prompting several weather advisories.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for all of North Texas until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

CBS News Texas

Several severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect across parts of North Texas until 5 a.m., including Wise, Parker, Jack and Palo Pinto counties.

At 4 a.m., the line of storms moved quickly across North Texas, at 40 mph. The storms brought a lot of lightning with them.

CBS News Texas meteorologists issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday due to the strong, severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats with these storms.