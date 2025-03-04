Watch CBS News
North Texas under tornado watch until 11 a.m. Tuesday

By Julia Falcon

Severe storms entered North Texas in the early morning hours Tuesday, prompting several weather advisories. 

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for all of North Texas until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect across parts of North Texas until 5 a.m., including Wise, Parker, Jack and Palo Pinto counties. 

At 4 a.m., the line of storms moved quickly across North Texas, at 40 mph. The storms brought a lot of lightning with them.

CBS News Texas meteorologists issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday due to the strong, severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats with these storms.

