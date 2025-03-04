Severe storms leave behind damage across the Dallas-Fort Worth region

The severe weather system that blew through North Texas early Tuesday morning left behind severe damage in numerous locations throughout the Metroplex.

A tornado watch was in effect for the entire region for hours, and some areas heard outdoor warning sirens. Wind speeds in some areas topped 70 miles per hour, nearly equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane.

Lewisville warehouse damage

Part of the Benjamin Moore paint warehouse collapsed in Lewisville along SH121 near Leora Lane.

According to a city spokesperson, the warehouse sustained the damage at about 5:40 a.m. Lewisville Fire and PD responded to the scene.

Benjamin Moore warehouse in Lewisville CBS News Texas

Video from the scene shows a large section of an exterior wall and the roof missing, with various building materials scattered around the parking lot.

It is not yet clear if there were any injuries.

Parker County RV park

Multiple people suffered minor injuries at an RV park off White Settlement Road in eastern Parker County.

The storm toppled or tore through multiple RVs and trailers.

CBS News Texas

Plano West Senior High School

Part of the roof at Plano West Senior High School was blown off in the storms. District officials have not yet said how the damaged roof will impact the school day .

However, the district advised families to expect delayed bus service for all routes Tuesday morning.

CBS News Texas

McKinney warehouse damage

The storms tore off the wall of a small warehouse in McKinney, at the corner of North Kentucky Street and McCauley Street.

Video from the scene shows a pile of cinder blocks and other debris on the ground, with nearly all of the building's exterior wall missing.

Michael O'Keefe, First Response Photography