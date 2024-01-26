Rainy Friday evening ahead of the weekend in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Fog and dreary weather will rule our Friday. Rain has started to move in from the west. We are expecting several rounds of it tonight and overnight as a cold front pushes over north Texas. The best rain chances will be later tonight.

We are not expecting severe weather. Some of these stronger storms might produce tiny hail and gusty winds, along with some brief heavy rain. All this activity will come to an end by early tomorrow morning. Your weekend will start with a brisk north wind under cloudy skies. Be sure to have your coat on!

The Rangers Fan Fest is tomorrow. Many of the activities will be inside the ballpark but put a coat on everyone as you head that way. The CBS News Texas weather team will be there, come by and say hi!

It gets MUCH better starting Sunday. Warmer, less wind and nothing but sunshine.

The weather pattern shifts to something both dry and warmer as we close January. A ridge of warm air sits over us most of the week. While this would bring brutally hot weather in the summer, it brings us absolutely wonderful winter days ahead this next week.

Here is your seven-day forecast. It appears that rain is back in the forecast next weekend, and warm but wet weather is forecasted for the first two weeks of February.

