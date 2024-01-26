Watch CBS News
Rainy Friday evening ahead of the weekend in North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Expect a windy overnight, Saturday before sunny Sunday
Expect a windy overnight, Saturday before sunny Sunday 02:48

NORTH TEXAS — Fog and dreary weather will rule our Friday. Rain has started to move in from the west. We are expecting several rounds of it tonight and overnight as a cold front pushes over north Texas. The best rain chances will be later tonight.

rain chances friday in north texas
CBS News Texas

We are not expecting severe weather. Some of these stronger storms might produce tiny hail and gusty winds, along with some brief heavy rain. All this activity will come to an end by early tomorrow morning. Your weekend will start with a brisk north wind under cloudy skies. Be sure to have your coat on!

saturday-temps-in-north-texas.png
CBS News Texas

The Rangers Fan Fest is tomorrow. Many of the activities will be inside the ballpark but put a coat on everyone as you head that way.  The CBS News Texas weather team will be there, come by and say hi! 

forecast-for-rangers-fan-fest-at-globe-life-field.png
CBS News Texas

It gets MUCH better starting Sunday. Warmer, less wind and nothing but sunshine.

weekend-forecast-for-north-texas.png
CBS News Texas

The weather pattern shifts to something both dry and warmer as we close January. A ridge of warm air sits over us most of the week. While this would bring brutally hot weather in the summer, it brings us absolutely wonderful winter days ahead this next week.

warmer-end-to-january-in-north-texas.png
CBS News Texas
forecasted-highs-for-the-next-10-days-in-north-texas.png
CBS News Texas

Here is your seven-day forecast. It appears that rain is back in the forecast next weekend, and warm but wet weather is forecasted for the first two weeks of February.

7-day-forecast-in-north-texas.png
CBS News Texas
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 4:38 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

