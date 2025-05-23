Memorial Day weekend starts out sunny, clear in North Texas but storms return by Monday

Memorial Day weekend in North Texas is starting out clear and sunny, but storms are on the way and will hamper plans on Monday.

CBS News Texas

Friday morning started out cloudy but will clear up leading into the long holiday weekend.

Temperatures on Friday will remain above average. It will be mostly dry but later in the night, storms in the panhandle will try and approach North Texas. Rain chances remain low at 20% along the Red River and northwestern sides of North Texas.

CBS News Texas

Saturday remains rain-free and temperatures will be in the mid-90s with "feels-like" temperatures near 100 degrees.

Sunday will be another hot and humid day with cloud coverage increasing. Later on Sunday, a First Alert Weather Day will go into effect due to a slight risk for severe storms with large hail and damaging winds.

CBS News Texas

A cold front will arrive in North Texas Sunday to Monday, bringing an increased chance of showers and thunderstorms. A First Alert Weather Day is also in effect on Memorial Day as the atmosphere will be primed for at least a few strong to severe storms, thanks to moderate instability and a modest wind shear.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and counties to the south are under a severe weather threat on Memorial Day.

CBS News Texas

There is also a potential for localized flooding, with rainfall totals ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 inches. Some parts of North Texas could get up to 3.5 inches of rainfall.

Rain chances stick around the rest of the week along with below-average temperatures.

CBS News Texas