Record-breaking number of Texans to travel for Memorial Day weekend, AAA says

A record number of Texans are expected to travel over the Memorial Day holiday period, according to AAA Texas.

Over 3.7 million are planning to hit the road, skies and lakes between May 22 and May 26, a 3% increase from last year. It's the third straight year of record-breaking travel in Texas.

Most travelers, 3.2 million to be exact, are likely to hit the road. Just over 300,000 are likely to fly and 160,000 will travel by train or other form of transportation.

Across the U.S., AAA said it projects 45.1 million Americans will travel during the same period. It's a 3.1% increase from last year and sets a new national record for Memorial Day travel, beating the previous record of 44 million set in 2005.

The busiest time to travel will be when many are kicking off the long weekend – Thursday, May 22 and Friday, May 23, AAA said. In Texas, the busiest roadway is expected to be I-45 South, from Houston to Galveston on Sunday, May 25.

The best time to travel if you're taking to the road is Thursday, May 22, before 12 p.m.; Friday, May 23, before 11 a.m.; Saturday, May 24, before 12 p.m.; Sunday, May 25, before 1 p.m.; and Monday, May 26, before 2 p.m.

"Texans continue to prioritize travel with family and friends after the pandemic," said Galen Grillo, AAA Texas vice president and general manager. "This year, consumers will get some price relief at the gas pump, car rental counter, and when flying internationally, but they will spend more on domestic flights, hotels, cruises and tours compared to 2024."

Travelers could spend less this Memorial Day weekend

In Texas, gas prices are about 50 cents less than the same time last year. The same goes for gas prices across the U.S.

Gas isn't the only thing travelers are spending less on. Car rentals, international cruises and international airfare are also costing less, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, travelers are spending more on domestic airfare, domestic cruises, domestic hotels, international hotels, and domestic and international tours.