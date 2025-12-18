Luigi Mangione evidence hearing ends as both sides rest. Here's when a decision on his New York trial is expected.

Testimony in Luigi Mangione's crucial pretrial suppression hearing in his New York murder case has ended and the outcome is now in the hands of a judge.

The prosecution and defense rested their cases on Thursday, the ninth day of the hearing on whether to allow certain evidence into Mangione's state trial over UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killing in 2024.

Prosecutors called nearly 20 witnesses over eight days in the hearing focused on whether police officers legally questioned Mangione and searched his backpack on the day of his arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The judge will now determine if evidence found inside Mangione's backpack — a pistol, silencer and notebook — and his statements to police will be admitted during the state trial. The decision will likely come by May 18, the judge said.

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in New York. William Farrington / AP

Multiple officers testify for prosecution

Multiple Altoona police officers who either responded to the McDonald's during Mangione's arrest or assisted back at the police station took the stand. Body camera video of the arrest, audio of 911 calls and photos of evidence were released during the hearing.

Officers testified they responded to the restaurant after the manager called 911 saying customers reported seeing someone who looked like the person of interest after Thompson was gunned down in Manhattan. They said it's the department's procedure to search everyone under arrest and their bags.

On Tuesday, an officer testified about his role as an evidence custodian and walked through the department's process for documenting and processing evidence. An NYPD lieutenant also testified about traveling to Altoona and bringing evidence to a crime lab in Manhattan.

What Mangione's defense team says

Mangione's defense team claimed none of the backpack evidence should be allowed in the trial because officers did not have a search warrant at the time. They also argued statements Mangione made to law enforcement during the encounter should be tossed because he was not read his Miranda rights for about 20 minutes.

The defense also claimed the release of a video showing Thompson's killing in its entirety influenced public perception and the jury pool. The judge said issues related to that would be addressed during the vetting of potential jurors.

The defense did not call any witnesses.

Mangione, 27, also faces a federal trial that includes the possibility of the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.