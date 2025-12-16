Watch CBS News
Luigi Mangione due back in court for day 8 of pretrial evidence hearing

Jesse Zanger
Luigi Mangione is due back in court Tuesday for an eighth day of pre-trial hearings related to evidence in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson a year ago in New York City. 

At issue is whether Mangione's backpack search was legal, and whether the evidence contained in it can be admitted at trial. The search of the backpack turned up a pistol, silencer, and notebook

So far during the hearing, police officers and their supervisors from Altoona, Pennsylvania have defended the search, which was conducted without a warrant. Police have testified such searches are routine and in keeping with department policy once a person is placed under arrest. Mangione was arrested after giving officers who responded to a 911 call a fake ID. He was charged with forgery, a felony in Pennsylvania. 

During the evidence hearing so far, more photos of evidence and bodycam videos of the arrest at a McDonald's have been released by authorities. Authorities have also released calls officers made to 911 in New York City to let them know they might have the UnitedHealthcare shooter in custody. 

Mangione's defense also is arguing that the release of the video that shows Thompson's killing in its entirety influences public perception. The judge said any issues related to that will be addressed during the vetting of potential jurors during jury selection. 

So far, there's been no trial date set. 

Mangione, 27, also faces a federal trial on charges that include the possibility of the death penalty. 

Mangione has pleaded not guilty in both cases. 

