Grief, outrage in community after Frisco track meet stabbing leaves student-athlete dead

A track and field event Wednesday among Frisco high schools took a deadly and tragic turn among students who were attending.

Frisco police said an altercation between two 17-year-old male students led to a stabbing which left one dead and the other facing a murder charge.

Students and parents of Frisco Independent School District are expressing grief and outrage on social media over the violent attack.

Austin Metcalf

Just two days ago Austin Metcalf posted on X, "Faith that God got me and my work will pay off."

This morning, the 17-year-old Memorial High School student athlete's life and bright future ended inside Frisco ISD's stadium where a track and field event was scheduled.

Frisco police said after an altercation, Karmelo Anthony stabbed Metcalf who was taken to a hospital where he died.

Anthony has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities had a blue tarp over the scene of the stabbing shortly after everyone in the stadium was evacuated to school buses.

The principal of Metcalf's school, Brook Fesco sent a letter to the parents of his fellow students which reads:

Tomorrow morning, we will acknowledge Austin's death during 2nd period and will offer support throughout the day. District and campus counselors will be available to support your child through the grieving process.

As a parent, your guidance and support will be important in helping your child process grief. Talking about this together, face-to-face, will give you a chance to discuss how your family understands and copes with loss.

There is a private vigil Wednesday night at Hope Fellowship Church in Frisco where we are told Austin Metcalf was a member.

While there's a lot of grief over what happened here there will also be a lot of questions in the coming days about how it could happen and whether more could've been done to prevent it.