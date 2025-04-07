Karmelo Anthony's family breaks silence, heartbroken over fatal stabbing of Frisco student

New details emerge in fatal stabbing of Frisco athlete at track meet

The family of the 17-year-old suspect charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Frisco ISD student-athlete has broken their silence.

Karmelo Anthony remained in police custody on a $1 million bond Monday in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet on April 2.

In a statement released Monday, April 7, by the Anthony family's attorneys, they expressed sadness "that a life was lost," and the Anthony family offered their condolences and prayers to the family of Metcalf.

"This will certainly be a long road ahead and during this challenging time, we ask for prayers for both families and we ask for your patience and respect for the legal process as we seek the truth," the statement read in part.

Defense attorneys Billy Clark and Kim Cole said they are committed to making sure Anthony is given a fair trial and are seeking a reduction of Anthony's "excessive" $1 million bond.

The fatal stabbing at a Frisco track meet

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 2, during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium.

The Frisco Police Department said an altercation between two students, identified as Metcalf and Anthony, resulted in Anthony stabbing Metcalf in the chest.

Police said by the time officers arrived at the scene, Metcalf was unconscious and not breathing. Multiple Frisco ISD athletic trainers performed CPR, according to the arrest affidavit.

Austin Metcalf CBS News Texas

Metcalf was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, the affidavit said.

Anthony complied with officers and was taken into police custody, Frisco PD said.

What witness told police about Austin Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony

According to witnesses, Metcalf and Anthony didn't know each other.

One witness said they were with Metcalf under their school's tent during the track meet when someone they didn't know, identified as Anthony, came over to them.

The witness said Metcalf told Anthony to leave. Anthony allegedly grabbed his bag, opened it, reached inside, and said, "Touch me and see what happens."

A witness said Metcalf touched Anthony, and another witness said Metcalf grabbed Anthony.

Police said that's when Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest and ran away.

Hunter Metcalf, the victim's twin brother, was reportedly trying to save Metcalf's life before emergency responders arrived.

"He told me, 'I looked at him, his eyes – he was gone, he wasn't breathing,'" Jeff Metcalf, the twins' father, told CBS News Texas about what Hunter Metcalf recalled.

Karmelo Anthony's reaction after his arrest

Once the arresting officer said, "I have the alleged suspect [in custody]," Anthony reportedly told the officer, "I'm not alleged, I did it."

Anthony then said that Metcalf put his hands on him after he asked him not to, according to the affidavit.

After Anthony was placed inside a police vehicle, he asked an officer if Metcalf was going to be okay and if what happened could be considered self-defense.

Anthony's attorneys are asking the public to refrain from all judgment until the facts and evidence are presented in the case.

Group calls for impartial investigation; city stresses commitment to thoroughness and safety

A North Texas civil and human rights organization is calling for a fair and impartial investigation after it said "disturbing and racially motivated threats" have been made against the Anthony family.

Minister Dominique Alexander, the president and founder of the Next Generation Action Network, said images of the Anthony family and the family's home address have been released.

In a letter to Frisco leaders, NGAN also said there are students and coaches who witnessed the incident and have not been interviewed or responded to by investigators.

Frisco's City Manager, Wes Pierson said Frisco is committed to conducting a complete and thorough investigation and has regular communication with the Anthony family.

"The reported threats against the Anthony family are unacceptable," Pierson said in a statement. "Our department will continue to actively interact with the Anthony family to ensure their safety."

Alexander requested a meeting with the Frisco Police Department and city leadership.