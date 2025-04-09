Karmelo Anthony's bond hearing set 2 weeks after fatal Frisco track meet stabbing

Frisco city leader asks anyone with information about track meet stabbing to come forward

The teen accused of fatally stabbing a student-athlete at a Frisco ISD track meet is set to appear in court next week.

According to Collin County court records, a bond hearing for 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 14.

This comes a few days after Anthony's attorneys filed to reduce his bond, which is currently set at $1 million. Defense attorneys Billy Clark and Kim Cole said they are committed to making sure Anthony is given a fair trial and are seeking a reduction of Anthony's "excessive" $1 million bond.

In a statement released on April 7 by the Anthony family's attorneys, they expressed sadness "that a life was lost," and the Anthony family offered their condolences and prayers to the family of the victim 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

Anthony was in police custody not long after he allegedly stabbed Metcalf in the chest at a Frisco ISD track meet on April 2.

According to a police report, once Anthony was in custody, an officer said he complied with them and said he was protecting himself.

Once the officer said "I have the alleged suspect [in custody]," Anthony told the officer, "I'm not alleged, I did it."

While he was in the police vehicle, an officer reported that Anthony asked if Metcalf was going to be okay and if what happened could be considered self-defense.

Anthony remains in the Collin County jail on a murder charge.